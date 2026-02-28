Moradabad: Bulandshahr judge's father shot dead in market

Police believe murder was pre-planned

Police believe Zafar killed Asad over an ongoing ₹10 lakh extortion demand and a property dispute. A complaint about the extortion demand had already been registered at Majhola police station.

Now, special teams are searching for Zafar and his accomplice, who are both missing.

The family, known locally for their business and legal ties, is shaken as police look into all possible motives behind this tragic murder.