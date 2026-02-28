Moradabad: Bulandshahr judge's father shot dead in market
Mohd Asad, a well-known bakery owner and father of Bulandshahr judge Asma Sultana, was shot and killed in a busy Moradabad market on Friday evening.
He was riding his scooty with his brother-in-law Mujahid when Zafar—another brother-in-law with a criminal record—allegedly fired at him point-blank before fleeing.
Asad died at the hospital; Mujahid fell from the vehicle.
Police believe murder was pre-planned
Police believe Zafar killed Asad over an ongoing ₹10 lakh extortion demand and a property dispute. A complaint about the extortion demand had already been registered at Majhola police station.
Now, special teams are searching for Zafar and his accomplice, who are both missing.
The family, known locally for their business and legal ties, is shaken as police look into all possible motives behind this tragic murder.