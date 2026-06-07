Morbi Halvad highway crash kills 5, 2 critically injured

AAP leader Premji Dhadheya among dead

Those who lost their lives include Paresh Dhadheya (24), Premji Dhadheya (an AAP local leader), Suresh Siroya (47), Viram Dhadheya (28), and Bharat Dhadheya (39).

Rescue teams had to use heavy equipment to free the victims from the wrecked car.

The police are investigating how it happened, as the community tries to come to terms with this sudden loss.