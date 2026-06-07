Morbi Halvad highway crash kills 5, 2 critically injured
India
A late-night crash on Gujarat's Morbi-Halvad Highway has left five people dead and two fighting for their lives.
Around 9:30pm near Charadwa village, a car carrying seven people collided with a dumper truck crossing the road.
Three died instantly, while two more passed away at the hospital.
AAP leader Premji Dhadheya among dead
Those who lost their lives include Paresh Dhadheya (24), Premji Dhadheya (an AAP local leader), Suresh Siroya (47), Viram Dhadheya (28), and Bharat Dhadheya (39).
Rescue teams had to use heavy equipment to free the victims from the wrecked car.
The police are investigating how it happened, as the community tries to come to terms with this sudden loss.