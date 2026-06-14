More faces backlash after Jangra's biryani joke, Starvik fires Jangra
India
Comedian Pranit More is facing backlash after letting an audience member, Himanshu Jangra, make inappropriate comments about his date during a show, specifically joking about getting a "return" on the ₹370 spent on chicken biryani.
The clip sparked outrage online and leading to Jangra losing his job at Starvik Design.
Kamra criticizes More, More apologizes
Kunal Kamra publicly criticized More on X, saying comedians shouldn't rely too much on crowd work and quipping, "Pranit More makes Harsh Gujral look like Barrack Obama."
More responded with an apology, admitting he deserved the hate and should have stopped the comments. He also promised to cooperate with legal cases and asked for another chance to improve himself.