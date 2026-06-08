More Indian travelers buy travel insurance as purchases rise 22%
More Indian travelers are picking up travel insurance lately, thanks to worries about flight delays, global tensions, and health issues.
Policybazaar reports a 22% jump in travel insurance purchases this year.
Interestingly, even with all these concerns, trip cancelations have dropped from 8.3% last year to 6.8%.
Parikshit Kohli says travelers seek protection
People aren't just getting basic plans: they're choosing policies that cover cancelations, medical emergencies, and delays.
Parikshit Kohli from Allianz Partners India points out that unexpected expenses abroad are pushing travelers to seek stronger protection.
Many are also buying insurance early so they're covered if something goes wrong before their trip even starts.
Destination duration age coverage affect premiums
Premiums depend on where you're going, how long you'll be away, your age, and the coverage you pick.
Experts say this trend shows travelers care more about being financially prepared as international trips get trickier.