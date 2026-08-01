More than 1,000 Chennai sanitation workers protest for promised ₹832
India
Over 1,000 sanitation workers gathered outside Chennai's city headquarters on Saturday, calling for the daily wage of ₹832 they were promised.
Led by K. Bharathi, president of Uzhaipor Urimai Iyakkam, they marched and chanted but found the gates locked and security tight.
Still, they stood their ground, determined to get what's due.
Workers demand union space, permanent jobs
Along with better pay, workers sought space for their union and long-term contract staff made permanent, something the government had promised earlier.
They're also highlighting a basic need: proper toilets for female workers.
For many, these demands are about dignity and respect at work.