More than 10,000 march in Pune demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
More than 10,000 young people marched peacefully in Pune this week, calling for big changes in India's education system.
Led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), they demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after issues like the NEET exam paper leak and heartbreaking student suicides linked to academic pressure.
Organizer Dr. Abhijit More said 21 students lost their lives due to system failures and urged for ₹1 crore compensation for affected families, along with real steps to prevent more tragedies.
Protesters demand transparency and action
Carrying placards and chanting together, protesters demanded more transparency and action from the government.
Speakers accused leaders of ignoring student welfare.
Protesters highlighted how cities are standing together, pointing out Pune's peaceful protest compared to reports of police violence elsewhere.
The CJP made it clear: this is just the start of their fight to reform education and rebuild trust for students everywhere.