More than 40 wild elephants block NH 17, damage farms
India
More than 40 wild elephants have been roaming through villages in Assam's Boko area, wrecking rice paddies and banana crops just as harvest season hits.
The herd even blocked National Highway 17 for hours while crossing, leaving locals in places like Rajapara and Kukurmara dealing with damaged farms and disrupted daily life.
Kulumonali Gogoi guiding elephants back
Forest officials, led by Range Forest Officer Kulumonali Gogoi, are working to guide the elephants back to the forest and keep them out of human settlements.
But these clashes between people and elephants happen often here, showing just how much Assam needs better ways to protect both wildlife and farmers' livelihoods.