More than 4,000 inmates join Bengaluru Central Prison Yoga Day
India
On June 21, Bengaluru's Central Prison saw more than 4,000 inmates come together for a huge yoga session marking International Yoga Day.
The theme was "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," with inmates from the women's and high-security wings joining in to boost their fitness and mental health.
UCO Bank donates 1,500 yoga kits
DGP Alok Kumar dropped by and shared how yoga helps inmates build self-discipline and resilience.
UCO Bank pitched in with 1,500 yoga kits, while the Prison Ministry of India donated mats for women inmates.
The prison regularly runs yoga and meditation sessions to support inmate well-being.