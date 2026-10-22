More than 60 hurt in Devaragattu Banni Utsavam stick fight
India
More than 60 people were hurt during the Banni Utsavam festival's traditional stick-fighting event in Devaragattu, Andhra Pradesh.
The ritual, part of Dasara celebrations, honors a mythological victory but ended with about 10 people seriously injured and rushed to hospitals.
Police seized sticks but violence erupted
Even with around 1,000 personnel, drones, and checkpoints in place, things got out of hand.
Police had tried to keep things safe by seizing hundreds of sticks and some illicit liquor before the event.
This year's fight even saw sticks, stones, and flaming torches being used, raising new safety worries.
Police have now warned that violence and attacks will invite legal action.