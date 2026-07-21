More than 650 Maharashtra students allege crackdown at Jantar Mantar
More than 650 students from Maharashtra gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday, protesting what they say was a harsh police response.
Students reported water cannons, food and water cutoffs, and trouble getting online or sharing updates. Some even mentioned internet shutdowns.
Metro access blocked, students demand inquiry
Getting to the protest wasn't easy either, with metro trains not stopping at stations near Jantar Mantar and reports of violence like tear gas and lathi charge.
Some students on hunger strike struggled without supplies.
Student leaders called the police action a violation of peaceful protest and are demanding an independent inquiry, restoration of basic supplies, release of detained protesters, and an end to what they call the criminalization of dissent.
Despite everything, they're determined to keep going.