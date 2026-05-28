More than 80 fall ill at Moonak wedding, 62 admitted

Moonak food samples collected, patients transferred

Several patients needed extra care and were moved to bigger hospitals in Sangrur and Patiala.

Health officials have grabbed food samples from the venue and a local shop to figure out what went wrong.

Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal met the patients and directed officials to ensure round-the-clock monitoring, while police say they will take action once the contamination source is identified.

Locals are upset about hospital conditions and want answers about the vendors involved.