More than 80 fall ill at Moonak wedding, 62 admitted
India
A wedding in Moonak, Sangrur, turned sour as more than 80 guests got sick after eating the food.
People showed up at the hospital with stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever.
Some were treated and sent home, but 62 are still admitted as of Wednesday.
Moonak food samples collected, patients transferred
Several patients needed extra care and were moved to bigger hospitals in Sangrur and Patiala.
Health officials have grabbed food samples from the venue and a local shop to figure out what went wrong.
Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal met the patients and directed officials to ensure round-the-clock monitoring, while police say they will take action once the contamination source is identified.
Locals are upset about hospital conditions and want answers about the vendors involved.