More than 800,000 students can check TN SSLC results today India May 20, 2026

Big day for Class 10 students in Tamil Nadu!

The Directorate of Government Examinations, known as the DGE, will announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate, or SSLC, exam results, and students can check them online.

More than 800,000 students who took the exams between March 11 and April 6 can finally see how they did.

You needed at least 35% overall (and in every compulsory subject) to pass.