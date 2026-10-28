More than 900 babies born in Odisha during Cyclone Arnab
During Cyclone Arnab, over 900 babies were born across Odisha, and quite a few parents decided to name their newborns after the storm: think names like Arnab, Barsha, and Toofan.
The state moved 2,245 pregnant women to hospitals for safe deliveries ahead of the cyclone.
Thankfully, doctors say both mothers and babies are doing well.
Ganjam district records 220 births
Ganjam district alone saw 220 new arrivals after authorities shifted hundreds of expectant mothers to safety before the cyclone hit.
Some parents shared why they picked these unique names, like Sukanti Pradhan naming her son Arnab at Patrapur Community Health Centre (CHC) or Rukmuni Behera calling her daughter Barsarani after the heavy rain.
The chief minister said 2,245 pregnant women had been shifted ahead of the cyclone and 931 delivered, with mothers and babies doing well.