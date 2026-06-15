Morena train accident kills 4 including 4 year old boy
India
A heartbreaking accident happened in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Sunday: four people, including a four-year-old boy, lost their lives after being hit by a train.
They'd jumped off their own train, panicking over a false fire alarm, and ended up on another track where the Patalkot Express was coming.
Because of a sharp curve, neither the victims nor the train driver saw each other in time.
Railways offer financial aid, probe launched
Railway officials arrived quickly to help and offered immediate financial support to the families.
An investigation has been launched to figure out exactly what went wrong.
The victims have been identified as two women and a child from Agra and one woman from Bikaner. Their families have been promised further assistance.