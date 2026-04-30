Morgan Stanley: India remittances rise to $138 billion in FY2025

India remittances cover 40-45% trade deficit

Remittances now cover 40% to 45% of India's trade deficit, making them a huge support for the country's finances.

There's also been an interesting shift: less money is coming from Gulf countries (down from 47% to 38%), while more is arriving from places like the US (now at 27.7%).

That means India's remittance base is becoming more stable and less affected by Middle East ups and downs, a good sign for the future.