'Victory of democracy': CJP celebrates Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
What's the story
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday amid protests over the NEET paper leak controversy. The resignation was celebrated by supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, with party founder Abhijeet Dipke calling it a "victory of democracy." Dipke credited students' sustained protests for forcing the government to act, saying it showed ordinary citizens could hold those in power accountable.
Protest continuation
Pradhan's resignation just 1 of our demands: Dipke
Dipke also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying "Subah ho gayi mamu," celebrating the victory for the student-led movement.
He stressed that Pradhan's resignation was just one of their demands, urging protesters to stay strong as they continued to push for two more demands: compensation for families of students who died by suicide and action against police officers accused of misconduct.
Twitter Post
CJP's post after Pradhan's resignation
DEMOCRACY WINS! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/HpCaqBkPxc— Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 25, 2026
Education reform
CJP spokesperson warns against ignoring students' concerns
CJP spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were also present at the protest site when news of Pradhan's resignation broke.
Ranka reiterated the party's broader objective of reforming the education sector, while Das warned against ignoring students' concerns.
The CJP leadership said they would only withdraw their protest after receiving written assurance on their three key demands from the government.
Controversy impact
NEET paper leak controversy sparks nationwide protests
The NEET-UG paper leak controversy has sparked nationwide outrage, with students and opposition groups accusing the government of failing to protect the examination's integrity.
The issue has become a major political flashpoint, putting the Education Ministry under intense scrutiny.
Pradhan's resignation is a rare instance of a senior minister in Modi's government stepping down amid public protests and political pressure over national examination irregularities.