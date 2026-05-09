MoRTH and NCRB publish differing 2024 road death figures

Different formats, delays, under-reporting

Both MoRTH and NCRB pull their data from police reports, but they use different formats and methods: one follows a U.N. project template, while the other goes through crime bureaus.

Add in delays from some states, possible under-reporting of deaths that happen after a month, and slow adoption of digital tools like eDAR, and it's no wonder things are messy.

India needs to fix these gaps fast since it already leads the world in road accident deaths, even ahead of China and the US.