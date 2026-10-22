MoRTH drafts 75% pass mark rule and Aadhaar fee waivers
Thinking about getting your license or updating your details? The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is planning some important updates.
They want to make passing safe-driving tutorials tougher, raising the pass mark from 60% to 75%.
Plus, if you use Aadhaar for certain online services, you might not have to pay any fees.
These draft rules are open for feedback right now.
MoRTH proposes 30-minute classes, 15-day processing
Safe-driving classes could soon be at least 30 minutes long, aiming for better road safety.
If you need to update your name or address on your license, authorities would have just 15 days to process it, and they'll have to explain if there's a rejection.
MoRTH also wants more options for ID verification (like Aadhaar and passports), and licenses might be issued on laminated or PVC cards.