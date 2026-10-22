MoRTH proposes 75% pass mark, 30 minutes safe driving tutorial
Thinking of getting your driver's license? It might get a bit tougher soon.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is planning to raise the pass mark for the safe-driving tutorial from 60% to 75% and bump up the minimum tutorial time to 30 minutes.
The idea is to make sure new drivers are better prepared before hitting the road.
MoRTH seeks license update fee waivers
MoRTH also wants to make life easier when it comes to updating your license details. If you need to change your name or address, fees could be waived, and you'll just need standard ID like Aadhaar or a passport.
Plus, all driving licenses issued or renewed by licensing authorities will now come in laminated or PVC card format.
Authorities will have 15 days to process changes and must explain if they reject an application.
If you've got thoughts on these changes, there's a 30-day window to share feedback.