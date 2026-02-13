MoRTH revises toll charges on partially operational national expressways

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has revised toll charges on partially operational National Expressways across India. The new rules, which come into effect from February 15, 2025, were introduced after amending the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. The major change is for users of these expressways, who will now pay lower tolls for the completed stretches.

Toll reduction Previously, users paid a 25% higher fee Previously, users of National Expressways had to pay a 25% higher fee than regular National Highways for the completed stretch, even if the expressway was only partially open. This was because these access-controlled corridors offer faster and more comfortable travel. However, under the new provision, toll will only be charged for the completed length at a lower rate applicable to National Highways if an expressway is not open end-to-end, specifically for those stretches that are operational.

Traffic management Reduced toll to be applicable for up to 1 year The MoRTH said the amendment is aimed at promoting the use of National Expressways. The ministry hopes this will help decongest existing National Highway routes, enabling faster movement of logistics and passengers. It also aims to reduce pollution due to traffic congestion on older highways. The reduced toll will be applicable for up to one year from February 15, 2025, or until the expressway becomes fully operational, whichever is earlier.

