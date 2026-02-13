MoRTH revises toll charges on partially operational national expressways
What's the story
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has revised toll charges on partially operational National Expressways across India. The new rules, which come into effect from February 15, 2025, were introduced after amending the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. The major change is for users of these expressways, who will now pay lower tolls for the completed stretches.
Toll reduction
Previously, users paid a 25% higher fee
Previously, users of National Expressways had to pay a 25% higher fee than regular National Highways for the completed stretch, even if the expressway was only partially open. This was because these access-controlled corridors offer faster and more comfortable travel. However, under the new provision, toll will only be charged for the completed length at a lower rate applicable to National Highways if an expressway is not open end-to-end, specifically for those stretches that are operational.
Traffic management
Reduced toll to be applicable for up to 1 year
The MoRTH said the amendment is aimed at promoting the use of National Expressways. The ministry hopes this will help decongest existing National Highway routes, enabling faster movement of logistics and passengers. It also aims to reduce pollution due to traffic congestion on older highways. The reduced toll will be applicable for up to one year from February 15, 2025, or until the expressway becomes fully operational, whichever is earlier.
Initiative
Amendment part of government's initiative
The amendment is a part of the government's initiative to make journeys more seamless and economical for users of national highways and expressways. Several expressways, such as Chennai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Katra, and Amritsar-Jamnagar, have opened in phases before full completion. With this new rule in place, commuters will only be charged for the completed length that is open to traffic on partially open expressways.