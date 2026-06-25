MoSPI may report finds India's infrastructure costs rise 5.4L/cr
India's big infrastructure push is running into some serious budget trouble: costs have shot up by ₹5.4lakh crore, says a government report from May 2026.
Covering nearly 2,000 projects across 17 ministries, the total price tag has climbed to ₹42.50lakh crore (from the original ₹37.09lakh crore).
The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) shared these numbers.
Transport and logistics 1,476 projects 23.5L/cr
Transport and logistics are taking center stage, with 1,476 projects now valued at ₹23.50lakh crore.
Of the total 1,987 ongoing projects, 813 are mega-projects costing over ₹1,000 crore each.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways handles most of them (₹10.95lakh crore worth) while Railways manages another big chunk at ₹8.79lakh crore.
Around 41% projects over 80% complete
Even with all the extra spending, work on these projects is moving along: about 41% have crossed the 80% completion mark nationwide.
So far, more than half of the revised costs, ₹21.82lakh crore, have already been spent as MoSPI points out in its latest update.