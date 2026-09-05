UP: Mosque inside Saharanpur DM office demolished amid heavy security
What's the story
In Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, authorities have demolished a mosque located inside the District Magistrate's office complex. The demolition was carried out after a court upheld an order declaring the structure illegal, The Times of India reported. Senior administrative officials were present at the site during the demolition process, which was conducted under heavy security, with Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel deployed and all gates of the Collectorate complex shut as a precautionary measure.
Legal proceedings
City magistrate ordered demolition on July 17
The District Judge's court had dismissed an appeal by the mosque committee against a City Magistrate's order.
The City Magistrate had ordered the demolition of the mosque on July 17 and imposed compensation of ₹6.41 crore for alleged encroachment and misuse of government land.
The case was filed by Vikas Tyagi, former provincial coordinator of Bajrang Dal, who alleged illegal construction inside sensitive government premises.
Appeal dismissal
Mosque illegally constructed on government land: Officials
The mosque committee had appealed against the City Magistrate's order, but their appeal was dismissed by the District Judge's court.
Saharanpur DIG Abhishek Singh confirmed that the structure was illegally constructed on government land and that additional security forces were deployed due to ongoing festivals and the demolition exercise.
Authorities monitored social media to prevent rumors during this period.
Legal challenge
Congress MP Imran Masood reacts to demolition
Congress MP Imran Masood criticized the demolition, claiming the mosque existed before 1911 and its ownership remained registered in Wahid Khan and Yaqub Khan's names.
He alleged that the Waqf Board wasn't included in the proceedings and said they would challenge this legally.
The development comes amid similar administrative actions against alleged illegal religious structures across Uttar Pradesh.
House arrest
Samajwadi Party MP alleges house arrest
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hussain was put under house arrest ahead of her scheduled visit to Saharanpur.
She told ANI: "A large police force was deployed at my Kairana residence overnight, and I was placed under house arrest to prevent me from going to Saharanpur. I intended to visit Saharanpur to meet officials regarding the Collectorate mosque issue and to voice the concerns of the people of my constituency, but I was not even allowed to leave my home."