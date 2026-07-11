Most banks across India closed today for RBI Saturday holiday
India
If you were planning a bank visit today, heads up, most banks across India, including SBI, HDFC, and ICICI, are closed.
That's because the Reserve Bank of India marks the second and fourth Saturdays every month as official bank holidays, so no in-person banking at branches today.
Digital banking open, branch services paused
No worries though, digital banking is still up and running. You can transfer money with UPI or NEFT, pay bills, or check your balance online as usual.
Just remember: things like cash deposits, check clearance, or accessing your locker will have to wait until branches open next week.