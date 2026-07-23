Most named in Mumbai FIRs are 25 or younger
India
More than half of those named in FIRs after the protests in Mumbai in support of the Cockroach Janata Party's agitation in Delhi are 25 or younger, according to The Indian Express.
The protest, sparked by the NEET paper leak and calls for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, led to 15 FIRs against nearly 1,500 people.
Police merged 8 FIRs into 1
Of the 301 people named in seven FIRs, ages were recorded for 261: more than half were between 18 and 25 years old, and about one-third were women.
Police merged eight FIRs into one and sent notices via WhatsApp asking accused individuals to appear; some found out about charges only when police visited their homes.
The offenses listed are bailable and carry up to two years' jail time.