Most schools in India to open Monday despite closure risk
India
Heads up: Most schools across India are set to run as usual Monday, September 7, 2026, but if you're in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, or Uttar Pradesh, keep an eye out for updates.
Heavy rain and landslide risks mean some districts might close schools at the last minute.
Local authorities will make the call based on safety, so check your school's official messages before heading out.
Delhi-NCR-Bihar-Jharkhand-West-Bengal schools expected to open
If you're in Delhi-NCR, Bihar, Jharkhand, or West Bengal, schools are expected to stay open.
Still, sudden rain or storms could cause minor disruptions, so it's smart to double-check with your school just in case plans change quickly.
Stay safe and dry!