Most schools in India to remain open on October 7
India
Most schools in India will be open as usual on October 7, since it is not listed as a nationwide school holiday in India.
However, if you're in an area expecting heavy rain or landslides, there could be last-minute closures, so it's smart to check for updates from your school or local officials.
Bihar and Uttarakhand face weather warnings
Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh schools are set to stay open.
In Bihar, though, the weather department has warned about possible thunderstorms and lightning that might close some schools.
Uttarakhand could also see district-level shutdowns if the weather gets rough.
For the latest information, keep an eye on your school's website or app.