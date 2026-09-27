Mother and 10-year-old found dead in Batala home, husband suspected
India
A mother and her 10-year-old daughter were found dead in their Batala, Punjab, home on the morning of September 26.
The heartbreaking discovery was made by the woman's brother, who came to pick up his niece for school but had to break in after finding the door locked from outside.
The family believes the husband, who allegedly struggles with drug addiction and is now on the run, is behind it.
Police probe, bodies taken for proceedings
Police have started investigating, focusing on the husband as the main suspect.
According to the victim's brother, fights over addiction were common.
The bodies have been taken for further legal proceedings.