Mother and daughter die after snakebite in Triveni Colony Bakhtawarpur
India
A sad incident in Triveni Colony, Bakhtawarpur: a 41-year-old woman, Shafika Pravin (also known as Sakina), and her 13-year-old daughter Aafiya died after being bitten by a snake while sleeping with their family.
The bite happened around 4am and despite rushing to the hospital, both passed away within hours.
Experts identify black krait
After Shafika cried out for help, the family found a black snake near some clothes.
Experts later identified it as a black krait, a rare but venomous species that sometimes enters homes during monsoon floods.
Police have started inquest proceedings but found no signs of foul play.
Fatal snakebites are unusual in Delhi; the last one was reported two years ago.