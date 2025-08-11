Next Article
Mother arrested for killing daughter to elope with boyfriend
In Tripura's Sepahijala district, police arrested 28-year-old Suchitra Debbarma after her five-month-old daughter was found dead at their home.
Neighbors tipped off authorities, who discovered the infant's body and sent it for a post-mortem to confirm the cause of death.
Investigators believe she killed the child while husband was away
Investigators believe Debbarma killed her child while her husband was away at work, planning to run away with a man she'd been seeing for about a year.
According to officer Tapas Das, she confessed during questioning.
The case is still under investigation as police gather more evidence.