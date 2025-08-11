Red Fort security fails again; mock terrorist sneaks in bomb

Just days ahead of India's 79th Independence Day , the Red Fort's security was breached for the third time. A "dummy terrorist" from the Delhi Police 's special cell entered the fort on Friday, carrying mock explosives. The breach took place during a routine security drill and went unnoticed by personnel on duty.

Security breach Dummy terrorist took selfies with security personnel The dummy terrorist entered the Red Fort by climbing a wall near the Nishad Raj Road petrol pump. He spent a considerable amount of time in the high-security seating area, taking selfies and recording videos with security personnel before leaving. The incident was reported to police headquarters and the Prime Minister's security unit as per protocol. However, no disciplinary action has been mentioned against involved officers for this specific breach.

Past incidents Third breach during mock drill This is the third time such a breach has occurred during mock drills. On August 5, seven police personnel were suspended after failing to detect a dummy bomb during a drill at the Red Fort. Recently, five Bangladeshi nationals were also caught trying to enter the fort. Despite these incidents, officials say at least 15 similar successful mock drills have been conducted so far.