Mother dead and father injured in Azadpur over stolen phone
India
A tragic fight broke out in northeast Delhi's Azadpur on Sunday after a couple tried to get back their young son's stolen phone.
Three local boys had snatched the device while the child was playing outside.
When his parents confronted them, things turned violent, leaving the mother dead and the father injured.
Manhunt after attackers returned with knives
The police have launched a manhunt for the attackers, who reportedly returned with knives after initially fleeing.
According to a family member, even as the couple's sons begged for help, bystanders chose to record videos instead of stepping in.