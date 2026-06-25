Mother-in-law packs suitcase of Malda mangoes for Bengaluru's Shreyaa India Jun 25, 2026

A sweet video is making waves online: Shreyaa from Bengaluru casually mentions her love for Malda mangoes, and her mother-in-law in Bihar responds by packing a suitcase full just for her.

The clip captures this thoughtful gesture, showing how food can be a simple but powerful way to show care.