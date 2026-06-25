Mother-in-law packs suitcase of Malda mangoes for Bengaluru's Shreyaa
India
A sweet video is making waves online: Shreyaa from Bengaluru casually mentions her love for Malda mangoes, and her mother-in-law in Bihar responds by packing a suitcase full just for her.
The clip captures this thoughtful gesture, showing how food can be a simple but powerful way to show care.
Mother-in-law's 'Meri bahu khaayegi' warms viewers
The highlight? When Shreyaa's mother-in-law says, "Meri bahu khaayegi" ("My daughter-in-law will eat"), it struck a chord with viewers.
Many saw it as classic Indian parental affection, showing love through food.
The video has since become widely admired for its warmth and relatability.