Mother injures son for not studying in Karnataka
India
In Dharwad, Karnataka, a 35-year-old mother has been accused of seriously hurting her 10-year-old son because he was skipping school and not focusing on his studies.
He was found to have burn injuries and some older injuries during a hospital checkup on March 17.
Case is under active investigation
The mother admitted she hit her son in a moment of anger, saying his stubbornness pushed her over the edge.
The boy's father hasn't been around for four years.
After Child Helpline got involved, Child Helpline filed a formal complaint, and police opened an investigation, noting signs of past abuse.
The case is under active investigation.