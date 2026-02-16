Mother kills children to continue affair, cops say
India
In Bathinda's Phulewala village, police say Jassi Kaur (in her mid-30s) killed her two young children—Sukhpreet (8) and Fatehveer (6)—by giving them rat poison over two weeks.
Investigators believe she did this to keep seeing her boyfriend, Lakhi Singh, while her husband Budh Singh grew suspicious.
What else is known about case
After both children died in similar ways, their father filed a police complaint.
During questioning, Jassi reportedly admitted to planning the murders with her sister Moto Kaur and Lakhi.
Police have arrested Jassi and Moto, but Lakhi is still missing.
A murder case is underway; forensic tests are being done as officials look deeper into what happened.