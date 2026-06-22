Mother pleads as daughter denied entry at Jagitial NEET re-exam
India
On NEET UG re-exam day in Jagitial, Telangana, India, a video went viral showing a mother tearfully begging a security guard to let her daughter in after they arrived late.
The strict rules meant the daughter couldn't enter, leaving both visibly upset.
Many online felt for them, while others said punctuality is crucial for such big exams.
Re-exam held June 21 after leak
This re-exam on June 21 was held because the original NEET UG test (scheduled May 3) got canceled due to a paper leak.
More than 2.2 million students took part across India and even abroad.
The incident has sparked debate about whether exam rules should be more flexible given real-life challenges like traffic and travel distances.