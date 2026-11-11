Motorcycle-borne assailants open fire on CRPF personnel in J&K's Kulgam 

One of the injured, CT/GD Santosh Chandru from West Bengal, is critical after sustaining wounds to his abdomen and spine, Times Now reported.

The other two personnel are CT/GD Rakesh Dass from Assam, who is stable after suffering a bullet injury to his leg, and HC/GD Somveer Singh from Madhya Pradesh, also stable after sustaining a firearm injury on his left arm.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been briefed about the attack and a high-level meeting is underway.