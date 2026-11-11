Motorcycle-borne assailants open fire on CRPF personnel in J&K's Kulgam
What's the story
Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a naka in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday afternoon. CRPF said the incident took place at around 2:15pm when the assailants fired at the personnel before fleeing the spot. The injured personnel have been shifted to a hospital in Anantnag for treatment. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched to trace the attackers.
Jawan details
One jawan critical
One of the injured, CT/GD Santosh Chandru from West Bengal, is critical after sustaining wounds to his abdomen and spine, Times Now reported.
The other two personnel are CT/GD Rakesh Dass from Assam, who is stable after suffering a bullet injury to his leg, and HC/GD Somveer Singh from Madhya Pradesh, also stable after sustaining a firearm injury on his left arm.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been briefed about the attack and a high-level meeting is underway.
Cases
Decline in local terrorists
The incident comes after Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Sujit Kumar said on Thursday that the number of local terrorists in the Valley has dropped to single digits.
However, he added that it is difficult to give an exact figure, as they are always on the move.
"There is one local terrorist and he has orchestrated attacks in Anantnag and Kulgam," Kumar said in Srinagar.
Drug-terror nexus
Kumar on drug menace in Kashmir
Kumar also emphasized the connection between militant activities and the drug trade in Kashmir.
"A significant portion of the narcotics trade directly fuels or supports terrorism," he said.
He added that kingpins involved in these activities distribute their earnings through Over Ground Workers (OGWs) under different pretexts.
This year, J&K Police has arrested over 1,900 people in connection with drug-related activities and seized over 1,700kg of contraband.