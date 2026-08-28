Moulasab allegedly kills wife Salma then dies by suicide
India
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Garag village, Karnataka, where Moulasab, 28, allegedly killed his wife Salma, 22, and then died by suicide.
The couple, married for three years with a young child, had ongoing arguments fueled by suspicions of Salma having an affair.
Investigators suspect jealousy motive
Police arrived late Thursday night to find Salma dead and Moulasab hanging.
Despite family efforts to help just days before, tensions didn't ease.
Salma's grandmother has filed a murder complaint against Moulasab.
Investigators believe jealousy was the main motive and are looking into all the details.