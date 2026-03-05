Mount Abu to be renamed Abu Raj, Jahazpur to Yagyapur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma just announced that Mount Abu will now be called Abu Raj, with Jahazpur becoming Yagyapur and Kaman turning into Kamvan.
This move, revealed during the state Assembly's Finance Bill debate, is part of a push to honor local heritage and shed colonial-era names.
Sharma says changes reflect public sentiment, celebrate Rajasthan's roots
Sharma says these changes are about more than just names—they're meant to reflect public sentiment and celebrate Rajasthan's roots.
The updates will show up on maps, signs, and tourist brochures soon.
While some see this as preserving culture, Congress leaders argue the government should focus on real issues like delayed local elections instead.
For travelers: don't worry—Mount Abu's sights and bookings aren't changing, just the name on your map!