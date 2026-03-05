Mount Abu to be renamed Abu Raj, Jahazpur to Yagyapur

Sharma says changes reflect public sentiment, celebrate Rajasthan's roots

The updates will show up on maps, signs, and tourist brochures soon.

While some see this as preserving culture, Congress leaders argue the government should focus on real issues like delayed local elections instead.

For travelers: don't worry—Mount Abu's sights and bookings aren't changing, just the name on your map!