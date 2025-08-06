MP: 5 men gang-rape woman in forest, threaten to kill India Aug 06, 2025

A Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district while she and her male friend were out for a walk and taking photos.

The attackers reportedly hit the man, tied him up, and dragged the woman away.

Three of the men assaulted her, then threatened to kill her if she spoke up and took both their phones before running off.