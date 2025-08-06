MP: 5 men gang-rape woman in forest, threaten to kill
A Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district while she and her male friend were out for a walk and taking photos.
The attackers reportedly hit the man, tied him up, and dragged the woman away.
Three of the men assaulted her, then threatened to kill her if she spoke up and took both their phones before running off.
Police call crime 'heinous,' focus on supporting victim's recovery
Despite being threatened, the woman managed to escape around 2:30pm and got help from nearby villagers before filing a police complaint.
Officers found blood stains and signs of struggle at the scene.
Police called the crime "heinous," are focusing on supporting her recovery, and have detained several suspects for questioning—arrests are expected soon.
This case is part of a worrying trend: between 2022 and 2025, over 7,400 rape cases were reported against Dalit and Adivasi women in Madhya Pradesh alone.
