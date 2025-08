Punjab: Ghaggar river just a foot below danger mark India Aug 06, 2025

The Ghaggar river in Punjab is just a foot below its danger level after heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, putting 20 villages in Patiala district on alert.

Authorities are urging people in Rajpura, Dudhan Sadhan, and Patiala subdivisions to move to safer areas as the water is expected to keep rising.