UP: Fake supporter slaps ex-Minister Swami Prasad Maurya
Swami Prasad Maurya, ex-UP cabinet minister and Lok Morcha leader, was slapped by someone posing as a supporter during a welcome event at Saras Crossing near Rae Bareli.
The incident was caught on video and quickly spread online, drawing lots of attention.
Suspects detained, Maurya to contest 2027 elections
Police have detained two suspects for questioning.
Reacting to the attack, Maurya criticized Karni Sena's influence and called out the state government for not doing enough to maintain order.
He also announced he'll run in the 2027 elections with Lok Morcha, using the slogan "BJP Hatao, UP Bachao" ("Remove BJP, Save UP").