UP: Fake supporter slaps ex-Minister Swami Prasad Maurya

Suspects detained, Maurya to contest 2027 elections

Police have detained two suspects for questioning.

Reacting to the attack, Maurya criticized Karni Sena's influence and called out the state government for not doing enough to maintain order.

He also announced he'll run in the 2027 elections with Lok Morcha, using the slogan "BJP Hatao, UP Bachao" ("Remove BJP, Save UP").