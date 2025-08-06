Next Article
Uttarakhand: Cloudburst, landslide kill 2 in Pauri Garhwal
A sudden cloudburst and landslide hit Sainji village in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal on Wednesday, leaving two people dead and several others missing.
Homes were badly damaged, and this comes just a day after flash floods struck nearby Uttarkashi, showing how unpredictable the weather has been in the hills lately.
House and cowshed destroyed in Kinnaur
In Bankura village, several Nepali workers are still unaccounted for after flash floods swept through. A house and cowshed were destroyed—some cattle may be trapped under debris.
The victims have been identified as Bimla Devi and Asha Devi from Burasi village.
Earlier in the day, Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district also faced a cloudburst, highlighting how vulnerable these mountain regions are to natural disasters.