MP asks Modi grant Ashok Chakra to Captain Smit Machchar
India
A Rajya Sabha MP has asked Prime Minister Modi to give the Ashok Chakra, India's top peacetime bravery award, to Captain Smit Machchar of Flydubai.
Machchar stepped up during a hijack attempt on September 30, even after being badly injured by his co-pilot.
Thanks to him, 174 passengers were kept safe.
Machchar opens cockpit despite ax attack
Despite an ax attack from Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami, Machchar managed to open the cockpit door so others could help stop the hijacker.
The plane dropped 16,000 feet in two minutes before making an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. All 180 people on board made it out safely.
The co-pilot is now in custody, and the MP says honoring Machchar would inspire young Indians.