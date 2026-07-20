Madhya Pradesh cabinet clears UCC bill draft
What's the story
The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has approved the draft of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill. The decision was taken unanimously in a special meeting in Bhopal's Jagdishpura. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the law aims to provide equal rights in marriage, inheritance, live-in relationships, and religious freedom. However, it will not apply to Scheduled Tribes and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups living in protected areas.
Registration requirements
Live-in relationships
The UCC Bill mandates couples in live-in relationships to declare their status with the registrar within a month of cohabitation.
Failing to do so could lead to three months' imprisonment or a fine of ₹10,000.
If a partner under 21 years of age is involved, their parents/guardians will be informed about the start and end of the relationship.
Legal provisions
Key features of the bill
The UCC Bill makes monogamy mandatory for all communities and sets the minimum marriage age at 21 for men and 18 for women.
It also gives sons and daughters equal rights to inherit property.
The law criminalizes polygamy and practices like triple talaq.
Oral divorce, or decisions by informal panchayats, are declared illegal under this code.
Women's rights
Other provisions in the bill
The UCC Bill seeks to uphold women's dignity and promote equality by criminalizing practices like nikah halala.
It also gives women the right to claim maintenance if deserted by their partners in a live-in relationship.
Children born out of such relationships will have full inheritance rights.
The draft legislation is expected to be introduced in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly during the upcoming Monsoon Session.