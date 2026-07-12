MP CM Mohan Yadav transfers ₹1835cr to over 1.25cr women
India
Madhya Pradesh's chief minister, Mohan Yadav, just transferred ₹1,835 crore to more than 1.25 crore women as part of the Ladli Behna Yojana.
This scheme gives women ₹1,500 every month to help them out and boost their independence, something Yadav called a "revolutionary" step, inspired by Prime Minister Modi's vision.
Mohan Yadav launches 56 projects ₹322cr
At the same event in Lahar, Bhind, Yadav kicked off 56 new development projects worth ₹322 crore.
These include newly constructed school buildings and plans for postgraduate courses at Lahar's government college.
He also announced a new public transport service coming soon for the state.