MP Gaikwad detained outside IIT Bombay protesting Sahil Wakode death

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad and NSUI activists were detained on Thursday while protesting outside IIT Bombay.

They were demanding justice for Sahil Wakode, a second-year B.Tech. student who was found hanging in his hostel room on September 18.

His parents have claimed that he had told them about caste-based slurs he faced.

He was caught allegedly using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.