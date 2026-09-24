MP Gaikwad detained outside IIT Bombay protesting Sahil Wakode death
Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad and NSUI activists were detained on Thursday while protesting outside IIT Bombay.
They were demanding justice for Sahil Wakode, a second-year B.Tech. student who was found hanging in his hostel room on September 18.
His parents have claimed that he had told them about caste-based slurs he faced.
He was caught allegedly using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.
Gaikwad blames BJP and RSS
Gaikwad blamed the BJP and RSS for "The BJP and RSS have damaged the education system, and such incidents are happening repeatedly," she alleged. calling Sahil's death an "institutional murder."
Congress leaders have promised support to his family, with Rahul Gandhi also reaching out.
The protest drew heavy police presence to manage tensions.