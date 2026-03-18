MP HC dismisses ₹200cr case against Maruti Suzuki
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a massive ₹200 crore petition against Maruti Suzuki.
The petitioner, Dayashankar Pandey, accused the company of embezzlement and claimed its actions led to personal tragedies in his family, including his wife's miscarriage and his daughter's disability after a fire.
Court warns Pandey about penalties if he keeps repeating cases
The court called Pandey's petition as vague and without supporting evidence, noting he didn't share any evidence or official complaints about the alleged embezzlement.
The judge also pointed out this wasn't his first time filing such cases (previous ones were withdrawn) and warned him about facing penalties if he keeps repeating them.
The court also criticized Pandey for bringing a miscarried fetus to court, calling it inappropriate and against proper conduct.