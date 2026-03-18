MP HC dismisses ₹200cr case against Maruti Suzuki

Court warns Pandey about penalties if he keeps repeating cases

The court called Pandey's petition as vague and without supporting evidence, noting he didn't share any evidence or official complaints about the alleged embezzlement.

The judge also pointed out this wasn't his first time filing such cases (previous ones were withdrawn) and warned him about facing penalties if he keeps repeating them.

The court also criticized Pandey for bringing a miscarried fetus to court, calling it inappropriate and against proper conduct.