MP: Man, 2 kids, mother jump in well; 4 dead

Family in distress; wife had left home

Police said Manohar's wife had left for her maternal home a few days earlier.

On Saturday morning, relatives heard Manohar vomiting and called neighbors for help.

By the time an ambulance arrived, Phulrani and Ankit had already passed away, while Shivani and Manohar were rushed to the hospital but didn't survive.

Investigators are still trying to understand what caused the family to take such a step.