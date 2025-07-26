MP: Man, 2 kids, mother jump in well; 4 dead
Four members of the Lodhi family from Tehar village near Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, reportedly died by suicide on Saturday.
The victims—Manohar Lodhi (45), his daughter Shivani (18), son Ankit (16), and grandmother Phulrani Lodhi (70)—are believed to have consumed sulphas tablets.
Police suspect it was a suicide pact and are investigating what led to this tragedy.
Family in distress; wife had left home
Police said Manohar's wife had left for her maternal home a few days earlier.
On Saturday morning, relatives heard Manohar vomiting and called neighbors for help.
By the time an ambulance arrived, Phulrani and Ankit had already passed away, while Shivani and Manohar were rushed to the hospital but didn't survive.
Investigators are still trying to understand what caused the family to take such a step.