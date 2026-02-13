MP: Man killed by car twice on way to work
India
In Mandideep, Madhya Pradesh, 30-year-old Krishna Pal was tragically killed on his way to work when a speeding car hit him near Shiv Multicare Hospital early Wednesday morning.
Shockingly, the driver reversed and ran over him again before fleeing.
Pal died at the scene.
Driver arrested, investigation ongoing
Thanks to CCTV footage, police tracked down and arrested the driver within 24 hours. A case for rash and negligent driving causing death has been registered.
The incident's video spread widely online, leading to public anger and calls for stricter traffic enforcement.
The investigation is looking into whether the driver was speeding or under any influence at the time.