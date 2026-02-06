MP: Man kills stepmother Rubina over 4th marriage to father
Rubina, the third wife of BJP-backed councilor Shahid Meo, was allegedly stabbed to death on Thursday by her stepson Sahil in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh.
Police say Rubina had just returned from visiting her parents when she was attacked near her home by Sahil and an accomplice on a motorcycle.
She died at the hospital shortly after.
Resentment emerges as motive
Sahil was reportedly upset about his father's recent marriage to Rubina, which happened just seven months ago and was her fourth marriage.
Police tracked down Sahil and another accused Sohail using footage from surrounding areas and technical evidence and arrested them within 24 hours.
A murder case has been registered, and police alleged Sahil had been nursing a deep grudge and had allegedly plotted the attack, saying resentment emerged as the key motive.